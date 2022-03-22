Emporia State's Tray Buchanan has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) First-Team NCAA Division II Men's Basketball All-Central District as voted upon by coaches from the region.
Buchanan is the leading scorer in NCAA Division II at 25.6 points per game and ranks fourth among all NCAA men's players in the nation. He is leading the nation in made free throws while ranking tenth in three-pointers per game.
He leads the MIAA in scoring and made free throws, ranks second in made three-pointers and total field goals, third in three-point percentage, fifth in free throw percentage, ninth in assists, tenth in steals, 12th in assist turnover ratio, and 16th in field goal percentage.
His 742 points this season rank fourth on the Emporia State single season list while his 95 made three-pointers are tied for second and his 225 made free throws are a school record.
He is the first Hornet to earn First-Team All-District honors from the NABC since Rob Layton in 1996.
The NABC All-America team should be released on Tuesday.
NABC First-Team All-Central District
Austin Andrews, F, Minn.-Duluth
Tray Buchanan, G, Emporia State
Trevor Hudgins, G, Northwest Missouri
Tyler Riemersma, F, Augustana
Isaiah Wade, F, Central Oklahoma
NABC Second-Team All-Central District
Drew Blair, G, Minnesota-Duluth
Adam Dworsky, G, Southeastern Oklahoma
Burke Putnam, G, Oklahoma Baptist
Joe Smoldt, G, Upper Iowa
Jared Vitztum, F, Fort Hays State
