Emporia Spanish Speakers announced the launch of “Se Habla Español,” a program aimed at teaching basic retail and service industry Spanish to businesses and community members, this week.
According to a written release from Emporia Spanish Speakers founder LeLan Dains, Emporia boasts a 27% Latino population — or about 6,600 residents. About 3,000 of those who identify as Latino were not born in the United States.
"Se Habla Espanol" aims to "help businesses better connect, and bridge the gap with, our Spanish-speaking members of the community by teaching functional Spanish phrases most commonly used in customer interaction settings and educating them about current tools that can assist with communication."
"This will result in a broader customer base for local businesses, a diverse work environment, and a more inclusive community atmosphere," Dains said in the release.
The Se Habla Español Spanish course will consist of 16 sessions running from June 14 - Aug. 4. Participants will meet two times a week from 6:45 - 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight weeks. The complete schedule, with meeting locations, will be released upon registration.
"Significant emphasis will be placed on dynamic learning that will include role-playing in real-world, local business settings," Dains said. "We believe that the best way to learn is through interactive and engaging learning opportunities that provide ample opportunities to practice speaking and listening."
A second block will be offered from Sept. 6 - Oct. 27. This will be a continuation of the first eight weeks and is an opportunity to further expand and solidify one's Spanish language skills.
Dains said the program could not exist without a partnership with Emporia State University and the Department of Modern Languages. The course instructor, Jorge Britez, is a professor of Spanish at ESU. A native of Paraguay, Britez speaks five languages and has a passion for teaching language to others.
For more information about the program, and to register, visit emporiaspanishspeakers.com.
