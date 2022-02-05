Special to The Gazette
Are you curious how law enforcement and others might use social media? Do you want to know how to be as safe as possible on the Internet? An online presentation sponsored by Emporia State University on Monday night can help.
Mark Phillips of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory will present at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. The event will be available online at https://emporia.edu/live.
“Social Media and the Internet — Friend or Foe?” is the third seminar in the series from Emporia State’s Master of Science in Forensic Science program. Unlike previous seminars, which might include crime scene photos and other graphic content, this presentation is suitable for middle school age and older.
“We want to encourage families to attend this seminar with their children,” said Melissa Bailey, professor of biological sciences and director of ESU’s MSFS program. “Really, it will be aimed at anyone who uses the internet, so whether you have kids or not, it’s good information.”
Some of the topics that Phillips plans to cover are:
- how law enforcement uses social media (both to catch people and how citizens use it to report crime)
- the good and the bad about social media
- challenges (like the TikTok challenges)
- deep fake and internet safety
- how your data is used by companies
The Zoom event will be presented live on Emporia State’s YouTube. Participants can ask questions using YouTube comments.
