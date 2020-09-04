With much planning by Emporia schools and with much debate among concerned parents, Emporia children finally started school this week.
For many parents, what was typically met with joy from parents was met with a mixture of emotions as they sent their children back to a far-from-normal school year.
Some students get to go back to school fully face-to-face, while others will be learning from home on laptops.
For the children who are learning virtually, from home, one thing is very clear — it needs to be much improved over last year's attempt at virtual school.
Last spring when school was suddenly switched to remote learning due to COVID, most parents thought kids would be seeing presentations by teachers just like they normally would have in class.
It turned out the model didn’t seem to be very effective. From technical issues to quick check-in type class meetings, valuable learning was lost. We heard reports of cameras being off, students laying in their beds, teachers unable to fill their allotted class time with worthwhile instruction, busy-work, and more.
We hope this year the administration has new protocols in place for learning and instruction that will hold both students and teachers to high standards. Remote learning will never be able to substitute for in-person learning, but there is room for much improvement over last year.
Safety is important in our schools, but an excellent education is the most important.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
