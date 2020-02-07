Three finalists for the position of dean of The Teachers College at Emporia State University will visit the campus during February.
Each candidate's visit will include a presentation to the campus community and public followed by questions and answers. In addition to these presentations, each candidate will meet with the search committee and administrators, faculty, staff and students as they complete the interview process.
Matthew Capps, dean of the College of Education at Midwestern State University, will visit campus on Monday. At 1:30 p.m., Capps will present in Visser Hall 330 followed by questions and answers and time to meet and mingle.
Joan Brewer, interim dean of The Teachers College at Emporia State, will present at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Visser Hall 330 followed by questions and answers and time to meet and mingle.
Grace Mims, interim dean of the College of Education at University of Nebraska at Kearney, will visit campus on Feb. 24. At 1:30 p.m., Mims will present in Visser Hall 330 followed by questions and answers and time to meet and mingle.
Curriculum vitae, short biographies and photographs of each candidate as well as individual survey forms are posted on The Teachers College dean search page of the Emporia State University website, www.emporia.edu/teachers-college/about-college/deans-office/dean-search/. Surveys will be open until 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.