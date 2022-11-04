A man may be in a burn center for treatment after a grease fire in Emporia Thursday night.
“The homeowner got it out, but he was moving a pan and fell,” Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said Friday morning.
While crews put out the fire at 1523 West 15th Avenue around 7:40 p.m., the homeowner's wife took him to a hospital because hot grease splashed on him.
“I believe they transferred him to a burn center. It was a significant amount,” Fuller said.
Crews made quick work of the fire, leaving in less than 20 minutes. Fuller said the home only had “light smoke damage” which could be wiped away.
