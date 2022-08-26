Thomas LaMar Diltz, 83, born in Kansas City Missouri on July 1, 1939 to Joseph and Lelia (Goff) Diltz, passed away August 14, 2022 in Wichita KS.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cecilia Davis; mother of children, Nancy Diltz.
Thomas is survived by his dog, Lexi; brother, Gerry Diltz; children, Debbie (Lyndol) Sizemore of Wichita, KS, Cindy Rangel of Emporia, KS, Sharon Diltz (Willy Reyes) of Carpinteria, CA, Terri Rae Diltz of Carpinteria, CA, Phillip Rangel of Emporia, KS; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Tonya Rangel (Lance) and their children, Arashae, Abriene of Emporia, KS, Joshua (Ashley) Rangel and their children, Allie, Silas Rangel of Olathe, KS, Angela (Austin) Marcotte and their children, Brantley, Tessa, Chase Marcotte of Emporia, KS, Nathan and Joey Sizemore of Wichita.
Forever in our hearts. Graveside Service will be Friday, September 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Chicago Mounds Cemetery, 1305 Road T, outside of
Emporia, KS.
