Oasis Campaign Co-Chairs Rick Mitchell and Duane Henrikson announced today the Emporia Friends of the Zoo secured its $300,000 Capitol Federal cap-stone challenge grant.
They also announced plans to begin four capital projects.
“To say we are excited is an understatement,” Duane Henrikson said. “For three years we have been securing gifts and pledges and finalizing construction plans. Four projects are scheduled to begin this year.”
Construction of the new Zoo Entrance, Waterfowl Pond and Gardens, signage and Kookaburra exhibits will inaugurate a total of eight capital projects funded by the Oasis Campaign. The signature North American River Otter Exhibit and Hopkins Family Zoo Education Center are scheduled to start construction in 2020 and 2021.
Campaign leaders celebrated the generosity of the Emporia community and its impact on securing out-of-county support.
“Thanks to more than $3.5 million raised locally, we were able to engage regional funders and native sons and daughters,” Mitchell said. “Many of these funders would only support the campaign because of the level of local support.”
Leadership gifts from the WS & EC Jones Trust, Hopkins Foundation, William & Aloha Preston Trust, Jane & Bernard Reeble Foundation and Trusler Foundation launched the campaign. In addition, more than 130 individuals and businesses contributed $1.7 million.
Annually the David Traylor Zoo is the second most visited site in Emporia.
“Last year 93,000 people passed through our gates,” EFOZ President Bobby Thompson said. “We have zoo members from 82 communities and 19 states.”
“The zoo is a valued and treasured asset of our community,” Campaign Committee Member Margaret Wright said. “The enjoyment, sense of satisfaction, experienced by visitors is why we describe the zoo as an oasis.”
“The people of Emporia and Lyon County are amazing,” Zoo Director Lisa Keith said. “The renovated and new assets funded by this campaign will provide new experiences and happiness to more than a hundred thousand visitors a year.”
The Campaign Leadership Committee is: Honorary Campaign Chair Richard Bennett, Campaign Co-Chairs: Duane Henrikson and Rick Mitchell. Committee Members: Erren Harter, Lacie Hamlin, Ryan Kohlmeier, John Kretsinger, Colleen Mitchell, Maryann Peak, Sharon Tidwell, Bobby Thompson, Rex Williams, Margaret Wright and Lisa Keith.
