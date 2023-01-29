A house in east Emporia received minimal damage after a Saturday night fire.
According to the Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, first responders were dispatched to 818 Sylvan St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and flames were noted coming from the rear of the structure.
The fire originated at the rear of the house on the outside. The fire extended into the structure with minimal damaged to a rear wall. Fire units used one hose line to control the fire. The house had salvage and overhaul performed and an investigation took place. The cause of the fire was undetermined after the investigation.
Responding units included Emporia Fire, Emporia Police, Evergy and Kansas Gas.
For questions, please contact the Emporia Fire Department at 620-343-4230.
