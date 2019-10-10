The community is invited to a world-class jazz concert from an Emporia native Friday night to benefit the Granada Theatre.
Homegrown Jack Mouse returns to Emporia for a spectacular jazz concert, along with his wife, Janice Borla and band.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to support our beautiful Granada Theatre,” read a statement from ESB Financial Vice President of Marketing Karen Sommers. “Hurry! Don’t miss this fabulous concert to hear EHS Hall of Fame drummer, Jack Mouse, and support the Granada Theatre.”
Tickets are $35 per person, plus tax. Order online or in person at the Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. All proceeds support the Granada Theatre.
The event is underwritten entirely by KVOE, Candlewood Suites, Marilee and Richard Donaldson, Bobbi and Steve Sauder and ESB Financial.
