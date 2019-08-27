James “Jim” E. Tefelski of Emporia died August 25, 2019 at Stormont Vail in Topeka. He was 69.
A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
"Brandon" did a great job of explaining what Peggy Mast was actually trying to say for those that just didn't get it.
