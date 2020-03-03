Emporia Middle School Choir Director Monika Markus accompanied eighth-grader Natalie Denton to the Kansas Music Educators Association Conference in Wichita last week.
Denton joined in with several nominees from across the state to sing several music selections under the direction of composer-conductor Jacob Narverud, former director of choral activities at ESU.
Denton is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Denton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.