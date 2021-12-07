As more people seek assistance for the holiday season, SOS Inc. is asking for the community’s help for its annual holiday drive.
“We typically serve around 100 individuals,” said executive director Connie Cahoone. “That’s different sizes of families. ... This year we have an additional 22 children and five adults that we are needing to help. We have a lot of need in the community right now.”
Cahoone said it’s the most need she’s seen in her nine years with the organization. COVID-19, she said, very likely has contributed to that uptick in need.
“People were secluded and quiet about their needs with those in the community,” she said. “Now we’re seeing more and more people coming forward. ... We usually have quite a big ask, but this year it’s just growing exponentially,” she said. “We’re struggling a little bit trying to get all of these families adopted.”
Adopting a family for the holidays is easy and essentially is like shopping for your friends and family for Christmas. You receive a “wish list” of items the family would like and then SOS tries to pair them up with a donor who’s willing to purchase several of the items for them.
“We also have funds that we can help fill in the gaps, so we don’t expect people to get everything on their list,” Cahoone said. “But sometimes it’s like, a vacuum cleaner. Sometimes it’s cleaning products that mom needs more than anything else. Maybe it’s diapers for a child. A lot of times they’ll have clothing on there for this time of year; stuff they normally can’t get. It’s really nice to be able to help, especially this time of year.”
Cahoone said it’s “hard enough” for SOS’s clients, when you’re a victim going through trauma. It gets even more difficult during the holidays.
“It gets so lonely to go through a time like this time of year, and when we are able to match up those donors and those clients, and then we are advocates take that to our clients, take those goods, it’s amazing the reception that our advocates get,” she said.
Cahoone said she wishes donors could see those reactions firsthand but, for confidentiality reasons, it’s not possible.
“I can tell you that people are overwhelmed, they are in tears, they are beyond excited,” she said. “They are in just such relief — we see relief, we see a kind of faith back, a hope, back in their eyes where you don’t see that prior to us coming with those gifts.”
Those interested in adopting a family can email info@soskansas.com or call 620-343-8799. If you don’t think you can afford to adopt a family, but would like to help out, Cahoone said even the smallest donations add up.
SOS would like to have all gifts and monetary donations in by noon Dec. 17. Donations should be unwrapped.
You can also stop by Do-B’s, 704 E. 12th Ave., and select an individual child from the CASA tree.
“That’s a really important piece,” Cahoone said. “We want to make sure all of those wishes are filled.”
