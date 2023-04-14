Stephen St John also known to family and friends as Steve, Jerry and Saint passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the age of 87. He was a resident of the Alzheimer/Memory Care unit at Village Shalom in Overland Park, Kansas.
He was born on March 7, 1936 in Allen, KS to Stephen and Mabel (Estes) St John. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dee of Overland Park; his daughter, Julie (Greg) Marsh of Shawnee, KS; son, Steve (Melissa) St John of Ottawa; grandchildren, Erika, Cooper, and Tyler Marsh of Shawnee and Eden and Drue St John of Ottawa; his sisters, Linda (Rich) Proehl of Parsons, KS and Karen St John White of Siloam Springs, AR.
Steve grew up in Allen, KS where he graduated from Allen High School in 1954. He was a stand out player for the high school basketball team, participated in track competing in the high jump and worked at the family’s grocery and locker plant in Allen. He attended the Kansas State Teachers College (ESU) and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration and was a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity.
After graduation he moved to Kansas City and worked for Swift where he met Dee. They married October 7, 1961 and resided in the Kansas City area for numerous years building, owning and operating their own Dairy Queen. They moved to Emporia, KS in 1971 where they lived until 2018 before moving to DeSoto, KS. While in Emporia anyone who knew Steve knew he wanted to be his own boss and business owner which included hotels, restaurants, mini marts, golf range and the list goes on and on.
Steve was always up for a conversation over a cup of coffee or beer. You could always find him on the golf course or at a poker game. Those that knew Steve know he is probably somewhere right now “checking that deal out”.
A cremation is planned with a private family celebration.
To share a memory or send condolences to family please visit Dengel Mortuary, click Share a Memory Tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.