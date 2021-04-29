The Emporia High girls swim and dive team place fifth out of 12 at the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday.
The highlights of the meet were the 200-yard freestyle relay and the dive competition, where the Spartans took first in both.
The relay team was comprised of Alison Brown, Brooklyn Wiltz, Faith Finley and Emily Liehsing. The squad finished ahead of 20 other relay groups and less than a second in front of second-place Bishop Miege.
Cadance Vincent won the dive competition to remain undefeated on the year while Jacey Stutler took third place.
Emporia’s 400-yard freestyle relay team -- made up of the same swimmers as the 200-yard freestyle relay -- placed sixth.
Individually, Hailey WIlliams placed 10th in both the 200-yard and the 500-yard freestyle race.
Wiltz placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle while Liehsing took eighth and seventh in the same races.
Alexis Brown and Kaitlyn Laudie placed ninth and tenth in the 100-yard butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.