Barbara L. Shroeder, 68, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
She was born July 24, 1953 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Merle D. and Opal M. Moore Harlan. Barbara grew up on the family farm NW of Madison and attended Madison High School where she graduated with the Class of 1971. She would go on to study music at the College of Emporia.
After college she married Duane Shroeder on November 16, 1976 in Madison. They were later divorced.
Barbara worked for several years at Hopkins Manufacturing where she specialized in mixing ingredients for the plastics production. She later worked as a cashier at the Flying J before taking a position with the local Casey’s.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Melanie Schroer and her husband Seth of Strong City and Shawna Shroeder of Lawrence; a son, Matthew Shroeder of Emporia; a sister, Janice K. Steinbach and her husband Alan of Madison; a brother, Mervin J. Harlan of Madison; five grandchildren, Khora Burright and her husband Trevor, Courtney Butter, Havyn Shroeder, Victor Schroer and Tinsley Johnson; numerous extended family and friends.
Cremation is planned with the family to handle services at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
