More than a dozen Lyon County residents packed the commission chambers at the Lyon County Courthouse to protest the Emporia-Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan Thursday morning.
Americus resident Melissa McAllister addressed the Lyon County Commission on behalf of the people who had signed a series of four petitions dating back to May of 2020 and said that the county commission had entered into the Joint Comprehensive Plan without taking into consideration the needs of all Lyon County residents, particularly those living in unincorporated, agricultural areas.
Furthermore, she alleged that the motivation behind the county’s participation in the plan was the potential to receive commendation and funding, such as the Pioneer Award that the county received from the Kansas Chapter of the American Planning Association.
“Well, these organizations not only provide an award that is a wooden plaque with metal lettering on the front, it has money attached to it, which is so motivating to change what we own and get traded off for this funding,” she said.
As evidence for this claim, she pointed to a June 19, 2019 letter written by Commissioner Scott Briggs to the APA-Kansas Awards Committee asking to be considered for nomination for the Pioneer Award. In the letter, he wrote, “A joint plan is something that is not common with counties and cities of our size.”
“Yes, why would that be? Why would that not be common?” McAllister said. “Perhaps it’s because what goes on in the county in an agricultural lifestyle -- I mean a working, agricultural lifestyle, not a pretend one that looks good when the bicycles drive by -- that is not the same as living in the city. The needs of the people who live in the city are very different than the needs of the people who are working on their farms producing in the country.”
She also pointed to a statement written by Lyon County Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley in which he outlined the four community priorities for the comprehensive plan: preserving agricultural landscapes, linking parks to people, connecting communities and supporting infill development.
McAllister asked whose priorities those were, as they did not reflect the priorities of those who had signed the petitions against the Joint Comprehensive Plan.
“What do these words mean? Because they did not come from the citizens of Lyon County,” she said. “This document did not originate, nor was it directed by, the citizens of Lyon County. It was directed by bureaucrats.”
McAllister also took exception to the way the Joint Comprehensive Plan survey was conducted, stating that it was not representative of everyone in the county.
She said that the survey only brought in 596 responses that she considered of “like kind” to the petitions, meaning open-ended questions that were gathered in-person or via electronic device.
The Emporia-Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan lists 657 survey responses along with more than 65 one-on-one interviews, 22 steering group calls, 12 focus groups and nine public meetings.
McAllister expressed frustration that the county commission allegedly considered the petition total “insignificant” while the survey total was considered “vast participation.”
During a break in the commission meeting, Commissioner Doug Peck commented that the 2,419 number was misleading because it suggests that that’s how many people had signed the petitions when really it represented the total amount of responses across four different surveys.
The distinctions between surveys and petitions -- as well as their functions, meanings and methods of identifying respondents -- were not discussed.
McAllister outlined five immediate demands that she and others who had signed the petitions had for the commission: that the Emporia and Lyon County governments dissolve their partnership, that the November 2022 ballot include a question in regard to expanding the county commission to five instead of three, that the commission repeal the Emporia-Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan, that the commission repeal the new zoning regulations that were approved on Jan. 21, 2021 and that the commission establish a redistricting committee.
Several other supporters of the petitions spoke during the public comment portion of the commission meeting.
Afterward, County Counselor Marc Goodman said that just because a group of people had collected a number of signatures on a petition did not automatically grant those petitions any official authority.
“They’ve created some type of petition in their minds that connotes a protest but it doesn’t fit anything statutory,” he said. “I don’t want to say I discount them because I don’t want to detract from what they’re trying to say, but in terms of legal opinion, the legal department doesn’t have to issue one because they don’t fit anything within the statutes.”
