Praire PastTimes, 220 1/2 Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls, invites the public to an open house from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Artists — new and old — will be on hand to talk with while you browse the store and grab a treat.
Praire PastTimes is celebrating spring and the return to full-time hours.
Full-time hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Sunday, beginning April 1 and running through Dec. 31. It is also open by appointment on other days.
Follow the store on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/PrairiePastTimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.