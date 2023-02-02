Barbara J. Muldoon of Emporia, Kansas (formerly of Hamden, Connecticut) passed away from a brief illness at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Monday, January 23, 2023.
She was the loving wife of the late James Muldoon. The daughter of the late Ernest and Anne Antonio (Setaro), Barbara was born on August 31, 1946 in New Haven, CT.
Barbara was a long-time employee of the New Haven school system, where she served as a paraprofessional.
Barbara is predeceased by her sisters, Kim Antonio and Patricia Rosadini, both of Hamden, CT. Barbara is survived by her son, Jeffrey Muldoon and his wife Marissa; her sister, Donna Ramada; her sister-in-law, Noreen Carlone; her brothers-in-law, Gerald Carlone, David Rosadini, and John Ramada; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service this summer in Connecticut, but able to be viewed online.
