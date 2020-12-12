It is sad for me to see the Girl Scout building sold. Betty Wright, as Executive Director, worked so hard to see her dream fulfilled of having our own building for the Scouts. Through her work not a dime was borrowed which was her goal. She ‘sold’ rooms to make up the difference of money on hand and what was needed. My parents Johnnie and Dorothy Willard ‘bought’ the kitchen for me as I was president of the Flint Hill’s Council at the time.
There were many wonderful events held in the buildIng. Many overnights for the girls. It has a great location which again was Betty Wright’s doing. She was a woman before her time. She loved the girls and would do almost anything to make sure they had what was needed for them to be successful.
She made sure we were not contributing to the trash. Betty did not allow styrofoam in the building. At all events we had real dishes and silverware. The staff and some of us did the dishes after the event. And being able to store the cookies at cookie time was important.
The building has an elevator which Betty wanted in case any of the scouts used a wheel chair they could still go to the basement with the rest of the girls when they did crafts. Some even skated in the basement.
I have many fond memories of Betty, her hard work and the building.
Karen Hartenbower,
Emporia
