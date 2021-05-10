Led by a police escort, 200 cyclists took off south down Highway 99 out of Emporia for the fourth annual La Grind gravel bike races over the weekend.
“I think it’s going to be an epic day of racing, though I think the wind’s going to be a little windy,” said Matt Brown, race organizer and owner of High Gear Cyclery.
Three races ran over the weekend, with the longest race being a two-day stage race involving 100 miles on Saturday and 60 miles on Sunday.
For those who wanted to limit their racing to a single day, there was the Panaracer 100-Mile Dash on Saturday and the Harshman Construction 60-Mile Endurance Challenge and 25-Mile Fun Run on Sunday.
Brendan Sheehan and Shaun Klassen drove into Emporia from Leavenworth specifically for the La Grind’s 100-mile race on Saturday. Both had ridden in the Flint Hills before and were eager to do so again.
“I don’t think there’s any place else in the world where you can have so much open range, so much beautiful area and you can ride for miles and miles and you won’t see a building, a silo, a barn,” Sheehan said. “It’s beautiful terrain, beautiful scenery and we’re just excited.”
However, not only did they find the Flint Hills to be an idyllic place to ride, but they also said the city of Emporia was a great host.
“The town seems very welcoming,” Sheehan said. “We went to — I forget the name of the place down here — but they’re like, ‘You coming for the race tomorrow?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah.’ They said, ‘That’s awesome. We’re glad you’re here. We’re excited about the race.’ So it’s cool the town really embraces it.”
They each had one goal, which was easy to say but much more difficult to execute.
“Finish,” Sheehan said with a laugh.
All of the proceeds from the weekend’s races went to support Handlebars of Hope, which is Brown’s non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Handlebars of Hope, recognizing the opportunities that reliable transportation can offer, gives away bicycles to people in the community and in Mexico who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them.
“Without this race, Handlebars of Hope would not be able to do what it does in helping people in need,” Brown said.
This year’s La Grind also honored Steve Henry, an Emporia resident and La Grind supporter who passed away in a car accident in March. The checkpoint and “feedzone” were named in honor of Henry and supplied cyclists with pretzels, chips, pickles, water, Maurten Gels, Coke, cookies, pickle juice, electrolyte tabs and Chamois Butt’r at the 25-mile marker.
Before the first race began, Brown took time to express his gratitude to those individuals who had helped make the 2021 edition of La Grind a success.
“I want to personally thank my race committee, Tom and Amy Hayden and my wife, all our sponsors, supporters, volunteers and, of course, all [the] racers,” he said. “Without [them], this race would not be possible.”
