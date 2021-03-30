Since 1933, National Doctors’ Day has been celebrated to recognize the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities on March 30.
The date was picked by Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, because it was the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery on March 30, 1842.
Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright said, traditionally, the hospital celebrates its many physicians with a number of events each year. Though the celebrations are somewhat muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it’s an important reminder of why recognizing doctors is so important.
In Nov. 2020, Wright said Newman Regional Health had reached its all-time high of COVID-19 inpatients. Local physicians rallied together to care for them.
“We had 17 COVID patients in-house,” he said. “The physicians really rallied around the hospital and the patients that were in the facility.”
During that time, the hospital had converted virtually all of its usable space into COVID-rooms. Wright said the community’s physicians — including family physicians — would assist with doing rounds on COVID patients.
“I attribute this to why doctors do what they do, why they go to work everyday,” Wright said. “It’s been very difficult for them. We’ve had patients here for two months only for them to succumb to the disease. They’ve made friends with those patients and they lose them.”
Wright encouraged the community to take some time to thank their doctors, even by just sending a note.
“That’s how the celebration started and I think that would be a great way to keep it going,” he said.
