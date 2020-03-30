The Flint Hills Community Health Center announced a temporary furlough of select staff due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold said the furlough effects 23 staff members in varying support roles throughout the organization.
“This is something that was a very, very difficult decision,” she said. “The long-term impact of COVID-19 is unpredictable, and that’s scary. Financially, we need to set ourselves up to be able to come out of the other side of COVID-19 and still serve the 9,000 patients that we do in the community every year.”
Ringgold said the decision was not made lightly, but was a necessary measure to “safeguard the financial stability of the company.” FHCHC will be continually monitoring and re-assessing the situation, and may lessen — or extend — the furlough based on business needs.
The health center will be paying the health insurance premiums for the furloughed employees during the layoffs. The employees are also eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, and will have jobs once the COVID-19 crisis has diminished.
“The intent of the furlough is to bring everybody back,” Ringgold said. “It is temporary. It is not intended to be definite.”
