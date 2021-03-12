Gary Lynn Williams (63) of Wichita, KS passed away on March 1, 2021. He was a native of Emporia, Kansas. Gary was born March 6, 1957 to Rex A. Williams Sr. and Elizabeth Williams.
Surviving family members include 3 children, Shelby Ryann Williams (21) and Jordan Tyler Williams (26) (mother Christina Knight) of Lebo, KS and Roman Atkins (29) and granddaughter, Raeleigh Atkins of Topeka, KS; brothers, Michael A. Williams of Wichita, KS, John A. Williams of El Paso, TX and sister, Cathy E. Harvey of Blue Springs, MO. Gary also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and brothers, Rex A. Williams Jr. and Stephen Williams.
Gary worked as a maintenance associate for Sam’s Club in Wichita, KS, as well as 10 years working for Billie Max Browning at Crawdad Construction in Emporia, KS. Growing up, Gary had a love for fishing and hunting, he also had a passion for racing be it NASCAR or drag racing. Gary enjoyed making people laugh and loved to have a good time. He will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers and cards, contributions can be made to: Farmers State Bank of Aliceville, Attention: Williams Memorial, PO Box 66, Lebo, KS 66856.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
