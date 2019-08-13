North Highway 99 was down to one lane following a rollover accident about seven miles north of Emporia Tuesday morning.
At 10:39 a.m. dispatch indicated that a semi-trailer and truck had overturned north of Emporia about a mile west of the Reading turnoff on N. Highway 99.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said he semi was one of three piloted trucks with oversized loads hauling cooling towers en route to Canada from Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the passenger side tires of the semi went off the roadway and he tipped and lost his load.
The driver was reported to be outside of the vehicle, but complaining of a head injury. He was assessed and treated at the scene.
