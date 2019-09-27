It took more than 115 points to determine the victor in Emporia State's match with Missouri Western on Thursday evening.
Unfortunately, even while battling twice beyond the normal final tally, it wasn't enough to secure a victory.
ESU dropped a five-set thriller to the Griffons at White Auditorium, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 14-16.
"We didn't start well with the original lineup," ESU head coach Bing Xu said. "You've got to pull the plug and give other people a chance because ... during their practice on a daily basis, they've proved (themselves). I believe (in) them and put in new people, a new group and they clicked."
"After the first set, (which) we started really, really shaky, that group played very well."
In the opening game, ESU trailed by just one, at 14-13, when a 10-1 run for MWSU set itself up at set point in quick fashion. The second set saw 11 ties and five lead changes in spite of five-and six-point runs by the Hornets. The score was knotted at 24 when Jessica Hayes and Yuchen Du finalized the set with consecutive kills.
"Our hitting's getting better," Xu said.k "If you want to win, you have to put the ball away. When we look at stats today, we reached 15, 16 kills. So far, we hadn't done that (much), always 13 (and) below. That's a good sign to see that new group come in."
It was Du who had a match high 16, while Hayes and Orianna Clements each had 13 for ESU.
The fourth set had eight more ties and a handful of lead changes before the Hornets closed it out with a 5-0 run forcing a fifth.
There, MWSU took control early with leads of 5-2 and 9-6. ESU responded by tying it back up and even after the Griffons retook the lead at 13-11, the Hornets forced the issue, getting to match point with a 14-13 lead. MWSU then closed out the win with the final three points.
"Unfortunately, fifth set, you could tell... the experience cost (us) a little bit," Xu said as three freshmen saw significant court time in the match. "A lot of young people haven't played, haven't been in (those) situations.
"I'm pretty proud of the group, how they (fought). We see some character, that's a really good sign. We just need to give them more chances."
The Hornets (4-8, 0-4) will host Fort Hays State on Tuesday before a four-game road swing begins on Fri., Oct. 4.
