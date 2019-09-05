Christopher Allan Noonan of Emporia died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his shop. He was 34.
Chris was born on December 28, 1984 in Council Grove, Kansas, the son of Joseph Noonan and Brenda Sisson Repp.
Surviving family members include: father, Joseph Noonan of Emporia; mother, Brenda (Curtis) Repp of Emporia; brother, Eddward Noonan and wife Katie of Emporia; niece, Paige Noonan; and nephew, Vince Noonan. He had several close friends that were more like family, including Jaime (Madden and Tanner) Nelson, Brody and Dana Peak, Dave and Jelinda Watts, Jim Lauer, Bryan and Amy Wilson, Bobby and Lolita Gryner, Monte and Heather Aylward, Luke and Jennifer Arndt, and Jeff and Gwen Longbine, all of Emporia; Eric and Kelli Harpel of Menomonee Falls, WI; and Matt Kirk of Lebo, KS. He leaves behind countless other friends, too numerous to mention.
He is preceded in death by grandmothers, Carol Sisson and Lois Young; and great-grandparents, Edd and Cora Ashlock.
Chris owned and operated Noonan Truck & Trailer in Emporia. He was an avid golfer and Chiefs fan, and always ready for a good time. He was a hard worker and passionate about his business. Well known for his hilarious one-liners, he made friends everywhere he went. He graduated from Emporia High School in 2002 and started working for Nomac Drilling. From there, he bought his first semi-truck and trailer and started Noonan Trucking.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions to ESU Athletics or the Emporia Golf Course Youth Golf Fund may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
