Curiosity, we’re told, kills cats. But a cat plays a role in a curious Emporia burglary case.
Police spokesman Capt. Ray Mattas said Monday that officers were called to a burglary report on Center Street. It was based on someone looking at a victim’s cat and thinking it belonged to someone else.
“They’re still trying to figure out who the suspects are and what the appropriate charges will be,” Mattas said. No arrests have been made.
Mattas stopped short of calling the case a break-in. He was reluctant to provide more details, because the investigation is ongoing.
But Mattas indicated animal owners do not need to fear their animals might be cat-napped.
