The Emporia High boys bowling team, for taking 5th at State. The team hadn’t been to State since 2016. Way to bowl, boys!
The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, for receiving the AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards. We appreciate our local law enforcement and their efforts to keep our roads safe.
Trox Gallery, for their one-year anniversary. Kaila Mock opened the gallery and gifts store in downtown Emporia just days before COVID shut down much of the state last year, but she managed to make it through 2020 with a lot of creativity and perseverance. Happy Troxiversary, Kaila!
Lyon County Public Health, for helping organize more vaccinations throughout town. Hundreds of team members and employees at Simmons, Hostess and Tyson were vaccinated recently and 65% of USD 253 employees have been vaccinated.
Olpe Eagles boys and girls basketball teams, for earning a spot in the state semi-finals this weekend in Dodge City. Good luck, Eagles!
ESU Lady Hornets, for being selected to play in the NCAA Tournament this weekend for the 22nd time in the last 25 years. Go Hornets!
The American Legion Post 5, for being a host of a new site for the Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) project. The telehealth pod will provide services to local veterans who would otherwise have to travel to Topeka or Wichita to see their providers. Anything to make healthcare easier and more accessible for our veterans is worth doing.
The Emporia High School Student Council for helping fill over 350 bags for Food For Students this week. The bags will be given to students in Emporia schools this month who come from food-insecure households. Thanks, EHS StuCO! Your service will be a blessing to many.
Ashley Walker
Editor
