EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
The 46.35% of registered voters who participated in Tuesday’s primary election. That’s an incredible turnout for a primary, and you should be proud of taking part in such an important process... which is more than the other 53.65% of you can say.
Emporia State basketball star Tray Buchanan, who has signed a pro contract with AEL-Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus.
The ESU soccer team, which will open its season nationall ranked for the first time ever. The team is ranked at No. 14 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason rankings.
Assistant city manager Lane Massey, who will take on a new role as the Spring Hill city administrator this month. Congratulations and thanks for all your work in Emporia!
Three locals who are under consideration for a position on the 5th Judicial Court bench. The candidates are Jeremy Dorsey, Judge Douglas P. Jones and assistant county attorney Laura Miser. A fourth candidate, Elizabeth Oliver, is the Anderson County attorney.
Gretchen Schreiber for the upcoming publication of her first book, “Ellie Haycock is Totally Normal.” We’re excited to read your debut!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
