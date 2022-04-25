Velma A. Walker Apr 25, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Velma A. Walker died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia. She was 89. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., April 30, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Celebration Emporia Charter Arrangement First United Methodist Church Manor × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 2022 Baseball and Softball Special Section Get to know the Emporia and area baseball and softball teams in the 2022 Baseball and Softball special section. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJail inmate found dead in cellHigh Gear Cyclery to close after 23 yearsCrime Stoppers seek leads on wanted felonHigh winds cause early morning car wreckAlanis to face adult charges in Avila killingEMPORIYUM RESTAURANT MONTH: Gustoso food truck expands to dine-in locationMidnight-hour elevator rescue at ESURicky Eugene LarsonKrom captured in first 'Felony Friday' postGunfire at apartment complex leads to arrest Images Videos CommentedVoter suppression Kansas style (39)Let's Talk Business: Think before boosting pay (29)Color of Awakening (7)Reserve news not affecting local gas price yet (7)banned books (6)Alanis to face adult charges in Avila killing (5)City seeks new purpose for old library (4)Ukraine under attack: Withdrawal in the north (4)Hospital confirms email breach (3)Ukraine under attack: 'Drastically' reduced? (3)Some convention support 'disturbing,' Schreiber says (3)Updated: Freight increases cause slight change for LCAT wraps (2)Harter tapped for Emporia City Commission (2)EmporiYUM Restaurant Month underway (1)International clothing brand brings Peruvian styles to the prairie (1)Kathleen “Kathy” L. Windsor (1)Ukraine under attack: Key warship damaged (1)USD 252 preschoolers celebrate Earth Day by recycling (1)Tima Sue Bjorkback (1)Suspect in Avila case could have charges dismissed (1)Concert remembers Augusta Shepherd (1)Local median wage close to $15 (1)Krom captured in first 'Felony Friday' post (1)Emporia Public Schools approves new math core resources (1)UPDATE: Gas leak prompts evacuations on Funston (1)High Gear Cyclery to close after 23 years (1)Olpe Chicken House named 2021 Business of the Year (1)Fanestil Meats hopes for September opening (1)Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat (1)Park the trash truck, Madison Council member suggests (1)Gas price slowly trickles down (1) WAJK
