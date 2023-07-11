The Emporia Arts Center will host its annual "Shaping the Future: A Young Artists' Exhibition" this Friday in the Trusler Gallery.
The reception is set for 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, July 14, with the awards ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.
“Shaping the Future” is open to all children in Emporia and surrounding communities ages 4 - 18, submitting artwork that was created in the last year in the form of 2D and 3D pieces. This show is for the young artists in Emporia and surrounding communities to celebrate their art and have it displayed in a professional gallery.
A panel of judges will choose first, second and third place winners in each of the four age groups and cash prizes will be awarded during the opening reception.
The exhibition will be on display from July 12 - July 29. All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
