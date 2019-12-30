Joyce Philip Hurt Barr of Emporia died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 79.
She was a retired teacher from Village Elementary School.
A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at First United Methodist Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
