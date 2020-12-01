Due to COVID-19 protocols the Emporia State men's basketball games against Newman, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State have been postponed and will be made up at a later date.
"Fourteen days of quarantine means 14 days of opportunity," said Emporia State men's head coach Craig Doty. "We have the opportunity to focus on academics so we finish this semester strong. We have the opportunity to read books and self-educate and motivate ourselves. We have the opportunity to watch and study film and advance our basketball IQ. We can take a negative and spin it into a positive; and that's what we will do."
Pending results of weekly testing at Newman, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State, the women's games will still be played, however Lady Hornet head coach Toby Wynn has tested positive. He is currently asymptomatic and isolating at home. Assistant coach Kiel Unruh will serve as interim head coach during Wynn's isolation.
"While this news was totally unexpected, as I am symptom free, I will go ahead and isolate for the required 10 days," said Wynn. "Kiel is a veteran coach in the MIAA and has a good feel for our system and style of play and I have full confidence in his abilities to coach our team. With that being said everyone else in our women's basketball program tested negative this week and therefore we will continue forward with our games for this week."
As of Tuesday the Lady Hornet game against Newman will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 while the Central Oklahoma game will remain at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, both in White Auditorium. Only people on the players pass list will be allowed in White Auditorium.
