Travelers heading into Emporia via W. US Highway 50 were rerouted after an APAC Shears semi-truck overturned the roundabout Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene. No major injuries were reported according to scanner traffic, but the accident remains under investigation at this time.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.