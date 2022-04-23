EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Emporia High School Theater whose production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” received nominations in the 20th Annual Jester Awards. Music Theatre Wichita hosts the Jester Awards as a way celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre.
Arvonia Historic Preservation Society which will kick off a 150 year celebration with a concert. The concert will take place April 24 on the fron lawn of the Arvonia school.
The Emporia Optimists and Embrace Church who held community Easter egg hunts. Hundreds of children came out to take part in the egg hunts.
Brandon Beck who was appointed as Emporia’s new Fire Chief. Beck has served as interim fire chief since 2021 and has been with Emporia Fire Department for more than 20 years.
Organizers and participants of Laps for Landon. Laps for Landon is a fundraiser walk to fight cystic fibrosis. Just over 400 took part in campus activities during the fundraiser and it brought in just over $10,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This is the 15th year for the event.
Emporia author Michael D. Graves who released a new book “Shadows and Sorrows.” This is the fourth book in his Pete Stone Private Investigator series. A book release party was held at Twin Rivers Winery.
The Emporia community who helped capture the person featured in Crime Stoppers Friday Felony spotlight. Larry Krom Jr. was arrested after being featured. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards that lead to arrests.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
