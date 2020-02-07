The Emporia State had one clutch shot left in their pocket entering the final minute of play on Thursday.
Unfortunately, the Hornets needed at least two.
ESU and Pittsburg State wove through 24 lead changes, eight ties and a game that didn’t see any spread in the scoring reach beyond four points until Pitt State made consecutive threes in the final two minutes of a 77-74 victory over the Hornets.
Statistically, the two teams — who entered the day tied in MIAA standings as well — were about as equally matched as possible. Both teams shot 48 percent from the floor in the game. ESU had a minimal lead in rebounding, Pitt State won the turnover margin by three, the two teams held a lead in the ballgame for a nearly equal span ... it came down to a mere handful of plays.
“We were one shot away but overall a great effort from our guys,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said. “I’m proud of them.”
It was also a night that the Hornets’ waning depth was tested even further. ESU has lost two players to season-ending injuries in the last two weeks and saw freshman guard Keyon Thomas forced to the sideline due to illness and Mason Thiessen, on a night he was 5-for-5 shooting, was only able to be on the court for 18 minutes before fouling out.
“Mason was playing so well and then Devin came off the bench and was 5-for-6 from the field and tied for a game-high with six rebounds,” Doty said. “Our bigs couldn’t have struggled any more than they did (Saturday) at Lincoln. (Today they) showed up and showed that they’re two of the best bigs in the league. It’s just a consistency thing. When you have a freshman and a sophomore at that position, these in-game experiences are going to pay off.”
Both teams had, and lost, four-point advantages in the first half in an early game shootout. There were 13 lead changes in the first 20 minutes of play.
“We always want to start the game off (by) coming out swinging,” junior guard Justin Williams said. “Try to get on top early ... and keep the momentum going.”
Neither team could collect steam on its own, however, as the one-on-one duel lingered all night.
Thiessen and his hot shooting fouled out with four-and-a-half minutes remaining as the Hornets largely struggled to match up with Pitt State’s Antonio Givens, listed at 6-9 and 260. He finished with 13 points, nine of which came from the free throw line
Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Gorillas with about a minute left stretched their lead to six, the first time in the game the score had been separated by more than four points. Less than 20 seconds later, Williams hit a 3-pointer to slash the deficit in half.
After ESU got a needed defensive stop, a would-be game-tying 3-pointer from the corner was off the mark and though ESU got the rebound, it wasn’t able to get a follow up shot off.
It was another step in the Hornets’ process as they continue to battle through injuries and other ailments.
“We can keep talking about (losing) Brendan Van Dyke and Dallas Bailey until we’re blue in the face,” Doty said. “But they were also without Mason Thiessen for a lot of the night because he fouled out of the game and Keyon Thomas has (the flu). He tried, but he couldn’t play. Not only were we without multiple starters going in, then we were without (others) and we played well. We played well versus four seniors and a junior in the starting lineup for Pitt State.”
The turnaround is again short for ESU, which dropped its sixth decision in seven games as Missouri Southern comes to Emporia on Saturday.
“It’s on to the next one,” Williams said. “It’s a new day tomorrow. (We’ll) come back to practice tomorrow, prepare for Mo. Southern and try to get the (win).”
PSU 41 36 — 77
ESU 42 32 — 74
Pittsburg State (9-12, 4-7): Waters 2-6 1-2 6, Edmondson 2-2 1-2 5, Walker 3-11 2-2 9, J. Womack 4-11 1-2 11, Cherry 10-15 1-2 27, Givens 2-3 9-12 13, X. Womack 2-4 0-0 4, Elliott 1-2 0-0 2.
Emporia State (10-11, 4-8): McGuire 2-4 1-2 6, Fort 2-6 0-0 4, Thiessen 5-5 0-0 13, Turner 7-16 2-2 16, Williams 5-10 2-2 13, Owens 3-9 2-3 9, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Rottweiler 5-6 0-1 12, Robinson 0-4 1-2 1, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: PSU 10-24 (Waters 1-2, Walker 1-5, J. Womack 2-6, Cherry 6-10, Elliott 0-1); ESU 8-19 (McGuire 1-3, Fort 0-1, Thiessen 3-3, Turner 0-4, Williams 1-1, Owens 1-3, Rottweiler 2-3, Robinson 0-1).
