Due to direct recommendation from the Lyon County Heath Department, the Emporia Farmers Market will postpone the start of their outdoor season. Market Manager Jessica Hopkins anticipates they will be open no later than Saturday, May 30.
"We hope to open as soon as it is deemed safe, but no later than Saturday, May 30. Wednesday evening markets will begin, as scheduled, on June 3. For the safety of our vendors and customers, we will continue to offer a limited number of our CSA-style food bags on Saturday, May 2 and May 16. We had an overwhelming positive response when we tried this new format in lieu of our regular April markets. It's a great way to encourage folks to eat and shop local while helping our vendors who rely on regular market income," Hopkins stated.
The market food bags are available for pre-order by calling 620-343-655 or emailing emporiafm@gmail.com. The bags consist of several local items including seasonal produce, fresh baked bread, honey, jelly, farm fresh eggs, or other specialty food items.
Once resumed, Saturday markets will be held from 8:30-10:30am at the parking lot at 7th & Merchant, and will include a variety of social distancing practices to ensure a safe shopping environment. This will include all vendors wearing face masks and gloves, one-way shopping "aisles", and extra spacing between vendor booths. Customers are asked to bring small bills or utilize market tokens which can be purchased with a debit, credit, or EBT card at the kiosk. Additionally, the market will not allow self-service or packaging of items, and all sampling and cooking demonstrations will be canceled until further notice.
"At its core, the market is a community gathering space so it is a difficult, but necessary, decision to postpone all of the extra activities, like live music performances and cooking demonstrations, that make our market so special. Even though these changes are being implemented, the market is still committed to providing the freshest produce in town, along with a great variety of specialty food products. Now, more than ever, we encourage our community to support our local growers, bakers, artisans, and small business owners," added Hopkins.
The proposed changes will also affect rural markets in Americus and Olpe. Americus markets will resume on Friday, May 1 from 5-6:30pm at the City Park and will run through the end of October. Olpe markets are scheduled to begin by Monday, June 1 on HWY 99 across from Murphy Oil.
The market has also made plans to open a third rural market location in Allen, thanks to a partnership with Healthier Lyon County and the BCBS Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative. Allen markets will be held next to Allen Meat Processing, 323 Main St, every Thursday from 5-6:30pm starting June 4 through the end of October.
Area growers and gardeners are encouraged to continue their annual gardening plans and register as a market vendor. The farmers market is one of the only markets in the state to provide year-round markets along with remitting sales tax on behalf of the vendor. Through the rural market expansion, vendors have the opportunity to sell at up to four markets each week during the outdoor season. For more information, visit emporiafarmersmarket.org or call 620-343-6555.
