Parker Welck and Hailey King were crowned the champions of the Dynamic Discs Open Sunday after three days of competition.
Welck of Huntington Beach, Cali., secured a win with 31 under par. Calvin Heimburg came in second with 30 under par. Evan Smith finished in third place at 27 under par.
2021 Dynamic Discs Open champion Hailey King won her second title in the women’s open after a one-hole playoff. King and Holyn Handley finished regulation at 19 under par, with King taking the win on the first extra hole at 16.
Ella Hansen finished in third place with 18 under par.
