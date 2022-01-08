Jeremy Rusco and everyone at Dynamic Discs for their incredible endorsement deals this week. On Monday, they announced a four-year, $500,000 deal with Kona Panis and on Tuesday, a four-year $4 million deal with Ricky Wysocki. Both endorsements are among the highest reported for professional disc golfers. It’s incredible to see this amount of money for a sport, especially coming out of Emporia!
Hopkins Manufacturing which announced it has acquired Lumax, adding to its growing business. Lumax is a leader in grease guns, fittings and fluid management. Hopkins said the acquisition strengthens its position in fluid management.
The EHS swim team for placing second during the Emporia Invite in Topeka Wednesday. Braxton Higgins won the diving competition, meaning he’s still undefeated and Richard Dorneker had the Spartans’ best individual time with a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.
Tre’Zure Jobe for earning another MIAA Player of the Week. Jobe is on the Emporia State University women’s basketball team.
Kathryn and Jared Whitcomb for welcoming the first baby of the new year at Newman Regional Health. Zebulun Ford Whitcomb was born at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
