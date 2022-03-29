Biscuits and gravy and pancakes were on the menu during a fundraiser Sunday morning at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus.
The fundraiser was organized by Project Playscape, a group founded in 2010 with the mission to raise funds to improve and enhance facilities and programs centered on physical activity, recreation and team building within the greater City of Americus and Lyon County, Kansas.
So far, Project Playscape has successfully raised funds to purchase and install new playground equipment at Jones Park in Americus and fully funded a baseball recreation complex. Construction is underway on the complex which will include a tee-ball field, full-size baseball/softball field, renovated concessions and bathrooms, a new playground, fencing and parking. The organization will host a grand opening of the baseball complex on May 21.
Project Playscape is currently raising money for a splash pad with Sunday’s fundraiser adding $1,076 to the ultimate goal of $200,000.
The project includes not only the splash pad but seating, shade, bathroom renovations to include dressing areas and renovation of the basketball court at the park. After this weekend’s fundraiser, the current total raised sits at $34,030.
Americus City Council President Lea Hamlin said Project Playscape is an asset to Americus and the surrounding community.
“The last few years our budget has been really tight and the Council has had to work hard to continue doing improvements within that budget,” she said. “We want to do as many things as we can to offer opportunities for kids in our community. Anything they can do outside we feel is a real benefit. Having Project Playscape is a huge help to continue growing our community without having to pull money out of our own pockets.”
Hamlin also praised Hinrichs for spearheading Project Playscape and the various fundraising activities.
“We are very blessed to have Britney doing this,” Hamlin said. ”She is a huge asset to our community.”
Learn more about Project Playscape by searching “Project Playscape Americus” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.