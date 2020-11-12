Lyon County commissioners approved the use of $24,150 in state grant money for renovations to the Lyon County Emergency Operations Center during a regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday morning.
Part of state CARES Act funding but separate from the county’s individual CARES allocation received earlier in the year, the sum will add to several improvements already purchased by the center as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
“This involved a grant approval process from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management that we applied for in September,” said County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell. “Our project as a whole was approved, we just need to spend those funds.”
One of the requirements to receive funding, Fell said the updates surrounded the improvement of COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the protection of center staff.
“[The center has requested funds for] three 85-inch TV monitors … a 55-inch TV monitor, VOIP conference calls with mic extensions, a new web camera so we can do Zoom meetings and desks with rollers for the basement conference room … to accommodate for social distancing and so the we can have separate tables and workstations in different areas,” Fell said. “There’s been a lot of miscellaneous cables for running all the audio/video equipment as well.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners approved an annual letter of support on behalf of CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness for the continued funding of client transportation services.
“[The grant] is with the Kansas Department of Transportation again,” said Board Chair Rollie Martin. “It’s something we’ve done the past couple years, and a couple weeks ago, we did kind of the same thing for Hetlinger [Developmental Services].”
During the meeting, commissioners aslo:
^ Approved the canvas of the Lyon County Board of Canvassers for the Nov. 3 elections in Lyon County
^ Reappointed Patricia Nelson to a two-year term on the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging board
