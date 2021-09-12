Earlier this summer I attended a luncheon at the Gufler Mansion.
The Cochennets have done such a lovely job with that stately home, and people from all over the world have stayed there.
However, you don’t have to stay in order to hold a special occasion: brunch, lunch, tea — I suspect whatever else may come to mind — can be arranged. There is the formal dining room, a larger general-purpose room with lots of windows, and off of that the sun “porch,” although it’s pretty darn big and opens out onto the patio, which leads to the sunken garden … well, you get the idea.
My special occasion was a lunch given by members of the Kansas Children’s Service League’s Community Leadership and Development Council (my bit) in celebration of the local KCSL staff. They work out of offices in the Emporia Humanitarian Center, helping new parents learn how to be parents and therefore protect their infants from all kinds of harm.
It’s called the Healthy Families program, one facet of KCSL, and it is a fantastic duty: working with soon-to-be moms on everything from nutrition to cleanliness to budgeting. Then when the baby comes, how to care for this precious new life, how to maintain that budget, a safe household, wellness checks and how not to go off the deep end when the teething starts, or the dreaded Period of Purple Crying begins.
The end result is reducing or eliminating early childhood trauma and abuse, getting parents and baby started off on the right foot and hopefully keeping them there as their family grows up.
Anywho, what about food? One last plug: At this time, the annual KCSL Red Stocking Breakfast is ON, December, at Bruff’s. Keep your ears open.
We all settled down to round tables with white linens, table bouquets and lovely china for a lunch that started with a crudités platter of sausages, spreads, cheese, vegetables and all kinds of crackers. That was practically a meal in itself.
Next, we had a Chicken Waldorf Salad, with freshly baked brown bread, and we ended with some melt-in-your mouth chocolate chip cookies. What I want to tell you about today is the dressing for that salad.
As we enjoyed the salad, with chunks of chicken, grapes, nuts and all kinds of good stuff the one thing everyone remarked on was the dressing. It wasn’t mayonnaise. It wasn’t some kind of Ranch. It wasn’t a white Dorothy Lynch.
What was it?
Yogurt! The chefs that day, brought on by Susan, were Kendra Smith, Director of Culinary Arts and Flint Hills Technical College, and her assistant Maria Moylan. Kendra made a dressing out of yogurt, honey and vanilla for that salad and it was light, a tiny bit of sweet and complimentary to the other ingredients.
Yogurt, of course! I had forgotten how I used to sweeten vanilla yogurt with honey all the time for my fruit salads. I had forgotten about that incredible vanilla and cream sauce Emeril Lagasse wrote about for his lobster dish.
Yogurt, sweetened with a little bit of honey and flavored with a little bit of vanilla is an amazing combination. Yogurt and chopped herbs make a great sandwich spread or vegetable dip. There’s a reason why so many single-serve yogurts come with fruit on the bottom: the slightly sour dairy with the sweet fruit is a perfect balance.
So, the next time you reach for the mayo — or Miracle Whip — grab a nice fat-free yogurt instead and tweak it to your tastes. Here are some proven combinations for you. Let’s get cooking!
VVV
Yo’ and You Name ItCombine and mix well
F 1 cup plain yogurt (fat-free is fine) and 1 tablespoon honey
F 1 cup plain yogurt, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 cup finely chopped herbs (single or mingle) and salt and pepper to taste
F 1 cup vanilla yogurt and 1 Tablespoon honey
F 1 cup plain yogurt, 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper, 1 tablespoon paprika and 1 Tablespoon garlic powder — try that on chicken or pork
F 1 cup peach yogurt, with the peaches chopped up; 2 Tablespoons honey; salt and pepper to taste. Put that on pork
F 1 cup yogurt, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1 Tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon orange zest, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a dash of white pepper. Put that over a salad or roasted beets
F 1 cup plain or pineapple yogurt, 2 Tablespoons flaked coconut, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 Tablespoon honey, toss with fruit salad, or put a dollop on a slice of melon
F 1 cup yogurt, flesh of 4 avocados, 2 cloves garlic, 2 Tablespoons chopped jalapenos, 1 Tablespoon lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon each chili powder, salt and pepper. Mash the avocado, mix well and put that on tacos, flank steak or toast
