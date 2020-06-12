Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in Emporia early Friday morning.
According to Captain David DeVries, police responded to Newman Regional Health after being contacted about the incident.
"Officers contacted a 35-year-old female with an alleged gunshot wound," DeVries said in a written statement. "The incident happened within city limits."
The woman was brought to the hospital via private vehicle and emergency transports were not called.
"The investigation into this is active and details are not being released at this time," DeVries said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.