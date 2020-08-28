Norman L. Betty of Emporia died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. He was 94.
Norman was born on August 4, 1926 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Jesse N. and Ethel L. Wilson Betty. He married Vera Joan Vail on January 30, 1946 in Emporia. She died on October 18, 1971. He married Vivian Elaine Yewell on November 30, 1974 in Emporia. She died on January 17, 2019.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Sara Cobb of Emporia and Ruth Ann (Duane) Schmidt of Valparaiso, Indiana; stepdaughter, Karen (Mitch) Moorman of Emporia; stepson, Stephen (Mary) Yewell of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Neal and Jessica Cobb, Michael and Joshua (Ginny) Yewell, Taylor Moorman, Richard (Stacey) Schmidt, and Richelle (Jeffrey) Stackert; great-grandchildren, Kate and George Stackert, David and Jonathan Schmidt, Via, Ruby, Dennis, and Alexa Cobb, and Jaxton Yewell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Vera and Vivian; sister, Doris Taylor; and son-in-law, Neal Cobb.
Norman worked for over 20 years at Rainbo Bakery in Emporia before going to work at Didde’s for 16years. After that he went to work at Emporia State University. Norman was a past member of the Church of the Nazarene, where he led the singing, provided special music, and also served as the Sunday school superintendent. After marrying Vivian, he joined the Emporia Presbyterian Church, where he was a faithful member of the church choir. Norman was a very active member of the Emporia Garden Club. He participated in the Master Gardener program and was a well-known vendor at the local farmer’s market for many years. Norman loved to sing and enjoyed being a part of the Emporia Barbershop Chorus and quartet. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Patio Garden, Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will gather to greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Presbyterian Church or the Holiday Resort Walkway Fund in care of the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia. You may leave online condolences at
