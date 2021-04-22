The Lyon County Commission voted unanimously to remove the mask mandate from the county’s public health order effectively immediately during its action session on Thursday.
Commissioners contended that it was time to rescind the requirement because vaccine availability had been open to nearly everyone in the population and that now it was time for people to take personal responsibility for their conduct and its consequences.
“The people that are vaccinated are the ones that will wear a mask. The people that aren’t getting vaccinated will never wear a mask, they’ve never worn a mask. So in my mind -- which is pretty empty most of the time -- I’m wondering, why are we forcing people to still wear a mask that have done the right thing so far?” said Commissioner Scott Briggs. “ … If [some people] won’t take the vaccine when the vaccine’s available and they won’t do this, when does it become time to say, ‘Okay, well, you’re on your own folks.”
Commissioner Doug Peck pointed out that the removal of the mask mandate doesn’t mean people should stop wearing masks and that he continues to do so of his own volition because he believes “it’s necessary for me to protect my family, my friends, my community.”
“I just feel that we’re at a point that the citizens need to stand up and make a choice on their own instead of us telling them what to do,” he said.
The commission’s decision went against the recommendation of Dr. Ladun Oyenuga, Lyon County Public Health Officer, who said that masks are still the best way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, even for people who have been vaccinated.
“What we know the vaccine does is prevent hospitalization and really erase the amount of the severity of the disease that you probably will have if you do not have the vaccine,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t catch COVID at home, it doesn’t mean you can’t transmit it to somebody else. The vaccine doesn’t make you superhuman.”
Oyenuga also noted that now might not be the best time to revoke the mask mandate with several large events coming to the area soon.
However, she acknowledged that since the mask mandate was written without penalty for those who violate it and therefore had no teeth for enforcement, mask-wearing has been a matter of personal responsibility all along.
Lyon County Public Health Administrator Renee Hively said that, although the COVID-19 infection numbers in the county have been low, this was likely a direct result of people wearing masks.
“If you remove an ingredient from a recipe, it’s going to fail,” she said. “If you forget to put baking soda in with the flour when you’re baking cookies, they’re going to come out flat and thin. What is that going to look like if you start pulling mitigation strategies out when we are still in the midst of the pandemic? What is that going to look like for our community?”
The commissioners acknowledged Oyenuga’s and Hively’s concerns but all agreed that the appropriate course of action was to change the wording of the public health order so that masks are strongly recommended rather than mandated.
Commission Chairman Rollie Martin made the motion and Briggs seconded it. The motion passed 3-0.
(1) comment
Prepare for a spike in cases.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.