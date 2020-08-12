NEOSHO RAPIDS - Donna L. Adams,79, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home from a short aggressive battle with cancer surrounded by family.
Donna Lou Sleisher was born December 22,1940 in Emporia, the daughter of Albert and Fern (Mounkes) Sleisher. She graduated from Neosho Rapids Rural High School in 1958.
After high school she worked for a local telephone company as an operator. She was a homemaker for seventeen years and worked at Modine for ten years. She also spent several years in Crystal Beach, Texas managing a club before moving back to Kansas where she started her cleaning business.
She loved cooking and gardening and shared it with all her friends and family. She enjoyed a good scotch and water, and had a knack for making elderberry wine. She will forever be remembered by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Jamie (Heather) Adams of Neosho Rapids, Sherry (Tom) Adams of Donalsonville,Georgia, Craig Adams of Colorado, and Veda (Doug) Siebuhr of Burlingame; her brother, Ron (Linda) Sleisher of Reading; fourteen grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren with one on the way, which she always referred to as her “little darlings” or “little blessings”.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Cheyanne Watson and her children’s father, Jim Adams.
Cremation is planned. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice or SOS and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
