A Council Grove man suffered minor injuries following an early morning wreck in Lyon County Friday.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Miller, 34-year-old Carroll Calmes was traveling northbound on Road L at 6:52 a.m. when a deer ran from the west ditch, traveling east. Calmes told deputies he attempted to avoid the deer and, in the process, left the roadway the west.
Calmes’s 2016 Dodge Journey continued over a creek and struck a bridge, before coming to rest in a ditch.
Calmes was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was released to go to the hospital via private vehicle. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No citations are pending.
