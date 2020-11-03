Kansas Children’s Service League has been serving the state for almost 130 years. You probably know it best by the annual Red Stocking Breakfast Emporia offers in Decembers at Pizza Ranch.
Breakfast Pizza? Oh, yeah.
KCSL’s purpose was laid down by founder O.S. Morrow in 1893: “The Children’s Home Society (now KCSL) stands first, last and all the while for the child, and our actions are determined in every instance by what will be for the best interest of the child, both for the present and for the future.”
In Lyon County, Beverly Long oversees a strong Healthy Families program, with 60 families currently enrolled.
“We currently have 54 children that we are serving (and) several prenatal families, too,” Long said.
Counselors in the Healthy Family programs are trained to help first-time parents, who may or may not be in a relationship, understand what is happening and how to deal with it. Everything from knowing when to see the doctor, the importance of pre- and post-natal care, the need to balance a budget, hold a job, properly dress your baby and – yes, even how to cook – all the things most of us were blessed to grow up with, blessed to have family with us now to rely on.
The pandemic has hurt this primarily face-to-face contact, but staff have found ingenious ways around the obstacles. Meeting on porches, using internet video chats, dropping things off at homes. And this year, a cookbook full of recipes by and for KCSL clients has been added.
Each client received a homemade cookbook and a new wooden spoon, so they could expand their cooking skills at home.
“We were excited with the response from families who wanted to share their favorite recipes,” Beverly said. “We have been trying to promote healthy foods, economical eating or at least eating within a budget while also introducing new foods to children. This just seemed to be a great project to go along with it.
“If we can get families excited about nutrition and food, then it is easier to then talk about new foods to introduce to kids and help them eat a rainbow of fruits and vegetables as well as their meats, dairy and grains,” she said. “It is important to also realize how expensive it is to eat processed prepared foods and going out to eat and if you are on a budget. Our families have been amazed at how much money can be saved by making your own meals, casseroles, and snacks — and how much fun it is to create your own recipes and experiment in the kitchen.”
Healthy Families always has a food component, and this year will include a food and cooking class in partnership with K-State Research and Extension.
“This one will be virtual because of the pandemic, but we hope it is just as much fun!” Beverly said.
Something else going virtual is the Red Stocking Breakfast. Instead of the fun, fun, fun event and auction, meeting and greeting all sorts of people, the organization has prepared a virtual event to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Many people are hosting watch parties in order to maintain social distancing, but anyone can go to kcsl.org and participate, or even better, donate. The Red Stocking Breakfast brings $12,000 - $15,000 to the Emporia program; no breakfast, no money, no program. This year’s mantra is “Together, We Thrive!”
I peeked at the donors before press time and saw Dr. Malone, DDS; Long Farms; Hills Pet Nutrition; Porter Cattle Co. — why not get your name or business on there, too? Do it for Harry Stephens, who held KCSL near and dear to his heart, and was a stellar council member as well as fundraiser. As a fellow council member, I am a poor substitute for Harry — can’t even compare. So, I’m giving it this shot.
While you are at kcsl.org, look under “Resources” for helpful links, a Parenting Tip Sheet, and a community resource library. KCSL sponsors a 24-hour hotline for parents to call when parenting gets to be a bit too much. (1-800-CHILDREN). Staff offer training in recognizing and preventing abuse, the Period of Purple Crying, how to be a foster parent and how to adopt a child.
Back to the food. Grace Figueroa is one of the staff at Emporia’s KCSL office, and she shared a recipe for — not enchiladas — entomatadas!
Grace Figueroa writes: “The entomatadas (meaning covered in tomato) are a typical Mexican dish, they are like the Enchiladas sisters. The only difference is that entomatadas are tomato sauce and enchiladas are chili pepper sauce.”
GRACE’S ENTOMATADAS
1 1/2 tomatoes
1 jalapeno pepper
2 small garlic cloves
4 Tablespoons vegetable oil (3 Tbsp. to fry tortillas)
1/2 onion
8 ounces Mozzarella cheese (shredded)
Shredded chicken (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Corn tortillas
These are Grace’s directions. Place tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, onion and garlic cloves in a saucepan and cover with water. Cook over medium heat for about 15-20 minutes until soft.
Mix chicken with the cheese and set aside or just use cheese alone.
Once veggies are cooked, process in a blender until you have a smooth sauce.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the tomato sauce to the skillet and cook for about 2 minutes. Season with salt, and then turn the heat to low and simmer for about 6 - 8 minutes.
In a separate skillet, heat the rest the oil over medium high heat and briefly fry the tortillas one by one and place on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil. You can also warm them up in a skillet or microwave.
Place tortilla on a plate and spoon some cheese and chicken mix on it. Fold the tortilla and proceed with the rest of the tortillas. Once you have all your entomatadas ready, spoon some of the sauce over them and top with more cheese.
V V V
Tori D’Amatto, a client of KCSL, wins “Best Title for a Savory Dish.” Anything called “Mamma Bats” has got to have a story behind it. Here it is:
“The recipe originated with my grandma,” Tori said. “When her and my grandpa moved from New York to Florida, they weren’t the best off financially, and had moved in to a double-wide in a mobile home park.
“The kitchen was very small, and my grandmother cooked in a toaster oven, electric skillet and a one burner electric stove,” Tori said. “Since she couldn’t make things the regular way because of that, she came up with her recipe for lazy lasagna.
“I never knew my grandma, but she passed the recipe on to my mom, who taught it to me,” Tori said. “It was always a staple in our house because of how easy it was, how much could be made and how it could be frozen for quick warm-up meals. We made it for holidays, too, and it’s always been one of those comfort meals for me.”
“Through the years, especially after my mom passed away, I’ve tweaked it and made it my own,” she said. “So instead of beef I use turkey and added spicy sausage for a taste that better suits me.
“That’s why I named it ‘Mama Bats Lazy Lasagna,’ because of me and how I’ve fine-tuned it for my family, and how it’s just a tradition that’s been passed down for as long as I can remember! I can’t wait to teach it to my daughter when she gets older to keep that family memory alive.”
Tori is preserving her family history with this meal. That is something to be proud of.
MAMA BAT’S LAZY LASAGNA
1 pound ground beef or turkey
1 pound ground Italian sausage (I like hot sausage)
1 box Rigatoni pasta
1 jar pasta sauce
1 (16 ounce) carton Ricotta cheese
8 ounces Mozzarella cheese (shredded or sliced)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil pasta according to box directions and cook meats.
Combine the pasta, sauce, meats and ricotta cheese, then spoon into a baking dish. Layer mozzarella cheese on top and bake in the oven until cheese is melted and golden brown.
Let cool before slicing or spooning to serve. Serve with garlic bread.
What could be easier? I want to thank Grace and Tori for sharing their love of cooking with me.
Remember: 7 p.m., Nov. 10, kcsl.org. “Together, We Thrive!”
Let’s get cooking.
