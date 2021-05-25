UPDATE: The sirens will NOT be tested today, Tuesday due to the weather conditions in the area.
The Emporia Police Department and the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced today that they will be TESTING the county tornado sirens at noon today, Tuesday May 25.
"Our priority is the safety of our citizens and visitors," EPD said in a post to social media. "The testing is necessary to maintain proper performance of the sirens."
A reminder that the sirens at noon today are only a TEST.
If the weather changes to rain or storms by noon, the sirens WILL NOT be tested.
Please check the Lyon County Emergency Communications and Emporia Police Department Facebook pages for the most current information.
